Intrust Bank NA Sells 131,325 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,325 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 105,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 319,517 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 325,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 168,617 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

