Intrust Bank NA Sells 117 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $102.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $125.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.