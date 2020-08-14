Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,111 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Coherus Biosciences were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 207.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $18.90 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $273,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $3,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,217 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

