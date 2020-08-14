Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in BCE were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 9.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,553,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,625,000 after purchasing an additional 739,933 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 14.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,381,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,947,000 after buying an additional 1,086,648 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 14.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,381,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,900,000 after acquiring an additional 683,752 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BCE by 6.1% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,564,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,676,000 after acquiring an additional 260,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BCE by 275.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

BCE opened at $43.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.