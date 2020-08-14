Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.68.

Analog Devices stock opened at $119.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

