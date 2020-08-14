Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN opened at $307.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $326.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.89.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

In other news, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,877,664. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.