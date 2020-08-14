Intrust Bank NA Invests $203,000 in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Intrust Bank NA owned about 0.44% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000.

JMIN opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

