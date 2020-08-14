Intrust Bank NA Invests $202,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $106,888,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 378,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 699.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,598,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,536,000 after buying an additional 187,446 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,016.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,110,000 after buying an additional 145,269 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $225.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.88. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $227.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

