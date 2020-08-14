Intrust Bank NA Decreases Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 347.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

