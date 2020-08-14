Intrust Bank NA Buys Shares of 2,025 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SYNNEX by 21.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,943,000 after buying an additional 173,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 63.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 700 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,540.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,171 shares of company stock worth $3,840,327 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

SYNNEX stock opened at $128.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.31. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

