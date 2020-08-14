Intrust Bank NA Acquires New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.72.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $255.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $268.00. The company has a market cap of $649.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

