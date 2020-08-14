Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.35 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.05.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.85 on Tuesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.39 and a 12 month high of C$19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.04.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

