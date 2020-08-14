International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF) Shares Up 150%

International Thunderbird Gaming Corp. (OTCMKTS:THRSF) shot up 150% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.64, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF)

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Peru and Nicaragua. It provides table and slot games, as well as sports books. The company also owns and manages casinos, bars, restaurants, slot parlors, and hotels, as well as provides related food, beverage, and hospitality services.

