International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) & Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Head-To-Head Comparison

International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) and Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

International General Insuranc has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallmark Financial Services has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares International General Insuranc and Hallmark Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insuranc N/A 16.75% 7.98% Hallmark Financial Services -17.04% -6.91% -1.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of International General Insuranc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insuranc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International General Insuranc and Hallmark Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insuranc $228.92 million 1.38 $23.57 million N/A N/A Hallmark Financial Services $486.37 million 0.14 -$630,000.00 ($0.93) -4.02

International General Insuranc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hallmark Financial Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International General Insuranc and Hallmark Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insuranc 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hallmark Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

International General Insuranc beats Hallmark Financial Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

International General Insuranc Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas in the southwest and northwest regions of the United States. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, business owner's, and occupational accident insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

