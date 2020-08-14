Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$20.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Interfor from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Interfor alerts:

IFP stock opened at C$16.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.16. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$4.75 and a 12 month high of C$16.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.25.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.