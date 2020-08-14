Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IPPLF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Inter Pipeline to a hold rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.55.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

IPPLF opened at $10.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.