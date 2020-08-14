Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) COO Glenn Coleman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,879.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.94, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 200,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 96,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

