Insider Selling: Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Insider Sells £2,087,940 in Stock

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,539 ($59.34), for a total value of £2,087,940 ($2,729,690.16).

On Wednesday, July 8th, Graeme Pitkethly purchased 3 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,281 ($55.97) per share, with a total value of £128.43 ($167.90).

On Monday, June 8th, Graeme Pitkethly purchased 3 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,118 ($53.84) per share, with a total value of £123.54 ($161.51).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,583 ($59.92) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.13 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,460.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,321.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. Unilever plc has a 52-week low of GBX 43.24 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,333 ($69.72).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a GBX 36.98 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.14. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 58.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on ULVR shares. Barclays raised Unilever to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 4,370 ($57.13) to GBX 5,470 ($71.51) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($57.52) to GBX 4,750 ($62.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,300 ($56.22) to GBX 4,900 ($64.06) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,871.36 ($63.69).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

