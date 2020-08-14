Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Sells 14,112 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $310,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:AQUA opened at $20.81 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95.
Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 740.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
