Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Sells 14,112 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $310,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $20.81 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 740.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

