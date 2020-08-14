Insider Selling: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Director Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $269,952.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Andrew Zuber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $318,940.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $262,256.00.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

