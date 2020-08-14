Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Purchases 27,260 Shares of Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Jonathan Manley bought 27,260 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £29,986 ($39,202.51).

KBT stock opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.44) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.07. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 216 ($2.82). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.46.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Business Technology Group in a report on Monday, July 27th.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

