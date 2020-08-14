ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €8.90 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €8.90 ($10.47) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €8.12 ($9.55).

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

