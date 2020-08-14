Independent Research Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €48.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €48.00 ($56.47) target price from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($34.00) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Internet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €38.92 ($45.78).

Get United Internet alerts:

ETR:UTDI opened at €42.48 ($49.98) on Friday. United Internet has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52 week high of €41.21 ($48.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 18.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.85.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.