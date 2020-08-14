IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading 2.2% Higher

IMPACT Silver Corp (CVE:IPT)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.94, 405,467 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 429,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 million and a PE ratio of -25.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile (CVE:IPT)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

