Ignition (IC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001335 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Ignition has a total market cap of $207,359.62 and $8.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ignition has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00055166 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,003.13 or 1.02207123 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000792 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00160109 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000484 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,335,879 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,706 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

