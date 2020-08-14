IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at C$6.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.44 million and a PE ratio of 10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.68. IBI Group has a one year low of C$2.79 and a one year high of C$6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.06.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

