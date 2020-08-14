Ian James Anthony Ferguson Buys 4,500 Shares of Elixirr International PLC (LON:ELIX) Stock

Elixirr International PLC (LON:ELIX) insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £8,955 ($11,707.41).

Ian James Anthony Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Ian James Anthony Ferguson bought 6,240 shares of Elixirr International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £12,729.60 ($16,642.18).

About Elixirr International

Elixirr International plc provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It provides its services for financial services, consumer goods, retail, and technology media and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

