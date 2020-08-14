Ian James Anthony Ferguson Buys 4,500 Shares of Elixirr International PLC (LON:ELIX) Stock

Elixirr International PLC (LON:ELIX) insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £8,955 ($11,707.41).
Ian James Anthony Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 21st, Ian James Anthony Ferguson bought 6,240 shares of Elixirr International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £12,729.60 ($16,642.18).
About Elixirr International
