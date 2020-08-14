Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) vs. Westbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:WBBW) Head-To-Head Review

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 25.36% 10.12% 1.21% Westbury Bancorp 18.78% N/A N/A

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Westbury Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $251.39 million 2.00 $66.54 million $1.64 6.98 Westbury Bancorp $38.64 million 1.55 $6.89 million N/A N/A

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Horizon Bancorp and Westbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.64%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Westbury Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 63 full service offices and 3 loan and deposit production offices in Northern and Central regions of Indiana, as well as Southern, Central, and Great Lakes bay regions of Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family loans, commercial business loans, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and automobile loans, as well as education loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services. It operates eight banking offices in Washington and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin; and loan production offices in Dane and Outagamie counties, Wisconsin. The company also operates nine ATMs at its branches and one other at a stand-alone location. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in West Bend, Wisconsin.

