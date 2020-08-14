Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.78.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $281.58 on Friday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $282.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% during the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.