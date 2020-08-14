HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. HL Acquisitions traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 14526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

