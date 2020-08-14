Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

NYSE HLT opened at $85.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.83. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 178.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 351.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

