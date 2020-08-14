Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hershey were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Hershey by 58.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 10.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hershey by 137.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 63.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra cut shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $146.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

