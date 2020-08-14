Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$17.00

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HRX. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Heroux Devtek from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.50 target price on Heroux Devtek and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of HRX stock opened at C$11.55 on Monday. Heroux Devtek has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $345.44 million and a P/E ratio of -8.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heroux Devtek will post 0.6680099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

