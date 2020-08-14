HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) received a €46.00 ($54.12) price target from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HLE. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.40 ($46.35).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

Shares of HLE opened at €41.90 ($49.29) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €37.70 and its 200-day moving average is €35.50. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12 month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 12 month high of €50.85 ($59.82). The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.