Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

HUW opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Monday. Helios Underwriting has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 139.84 ($1.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.65.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 25.64 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter.

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Andrew Christie acquired 11,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £10,005.30 ($13,080.53). Also, insider Edward Fitzalan-Howard acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($26,670.15).

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment into the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

