Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Trading 0.5% Higher

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.87 and last traded at $84.82, 216,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 469,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.54.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $468.15 million for the quarter. Heico had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th.

Heico Company Profile (NYSE:HEI.A)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

