Heath Drewett Sells 15,871 Shares of Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) Stock

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) insider Heath Drewett sold 15,871 shares of Aggreko stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.78), for a total transaction of £70,149.82 ($91,711.10).

AGK opened at GBX 464.40 ($6.07) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 433.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.73. Aggreko plc has a 1-year low of GBX 285.90 ($3.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 881 ($11.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Aggreko’s payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aggreko to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.52) to GBX 295 ($3.86) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aggreko from GBX 350 ($4.58) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 626.25 ($8.19).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

