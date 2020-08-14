Heath Drewett Sells 15,871 Shares of Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) Stock

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) insider Heath Drewett sold 15,871 shares of Aggreko stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.78), for a total transaction of £70,149.82 ($91,711.10).
AGK opened at GBX 464.40 ($6.07) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 433.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.73. Aggreko plc has a 1-year low of GBX 285.90 ($3.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 881 ($11.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Aggreko’s payout ratio is currently -62.50%.
Aggreko Company Profile
Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.
