Health Discovery (OTCMKTS:HDVY) vs. Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Financial Comparison

Health Discovery (OTCMKTS:HDVY) and Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Health Discovery has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of Health Discovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Quarterhill shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Health Discovery and Quarterhill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Discovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Quarterhill 0 0 3 0 3.00

Quarterhill has a consensus target price of $3.13, suggesting a potential upside of 116.09%. Given Quarterhill’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than Health Discovery.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Health Discovery and Quarterhill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Discovery $1.52 million 12.23 $1.56 million N/A N/A Quarterhill $146.72 million 1.15 $10.53 million N/A N/A

Quarterhill has higher revenue and earnings than Health Discovery.

Profitability

This table compares Health Discovery and Quarterhill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Discovery N/A N/A N/A Quarterhill 16.25% 1.58% 1.36%

Summary

Quarterhill beats Health Discovery on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health Discovery Company Profile

Health Discovery Corporation operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's intellectual property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states. It also develops a blood test for prostate cancer; and diagnostic test to interpret flow cell cytometry data for myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as provides an image analysis tool for cytogenetic analysis. The company holds a license agreement with NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. to develop and sell products in the laboratory testing, molecular diagnostics, clinical pathology, anatomic pathology, and digital image analysis fields. Health Discovery Corporation was founded in 2001 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. The company's Intelligent Systems segment provides integrated systems and solutions, such as automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products for the intelligent transportation systems industry. This segment serves through direct salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators. Its Enterprise Software segment provides enterprise asset management software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce over the Internet. Its offerings include WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

