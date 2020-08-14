Head to Head Comparison: Msci (NYSE:MSCI) & Kingold Jewelry (NYSE:KGJI)

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) and Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Msci has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingold Jewelry has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

91.7% of Msci shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Msci shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Msci and Kingold Jewelry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Msci $1.56 billion 19.32 $563.65 million $6.44 55.88 Kingold Jewelry $2.48 billion 0.00 $49.55 million N/A N/A

Msci has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingold Jewelry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Msci and Kingold Jewelry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Msci 0 5 5 0 2.50 Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Msci presently has a consensus target price of $343.63, indicating a potential downside of 4.51%. Given Msci’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Msci is more favorable than Kingold Jewelry.

Profitability

This table compares Msci and Kingold Jewelry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Msci 32.14% -268.97% 15.16% Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Msci beats Kingold Jewelry on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution, and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes, spanning short, medium, and long-term time horizons; and various managed services for clients to address the needs of various specialized areas of the investment community by providing a reporting service and performance reporting tools to institutional consultants and investors in hedge funds. The ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk of their investments; and data and ratings products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes to help institutional investors benchmark ESG investment performance and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The Real Estate segment offers real estate performance analysis for funds, investors, managers, and lenders. This segment provides products and services that include research, reporting, and benchmarking; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

