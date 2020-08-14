Head to Head Analysis: QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD -4.28% -1.49% -0.59% Manhattan Associates 14.15% 57.45% 22.21%

This table compares QAD and Manhattan Associates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $310.77 million 2.80 -$15.95 million ($0.79) -53.96 Manhattan Associates $617.95 million 9.52 $85.76 million $1.32 70.20

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than QAD. QAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of QAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

QAD has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QAD and Manhattan Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 0 4 0 3.00 Manhattan Associates 1 1 4 0 2.50

QAD presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.63%. Manhattan Associates has a consensus target price of $106.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.21%. Given QAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe QAD is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats QAD on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QAD

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The company's QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. It also provides inventory optimization and planning solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, the company resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

