Head-To-Head Analysis: Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) & SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (NASDAQ:SCZC)

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens and SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $45.11 million 2.71 $5.90 million N/A N/A SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH $40.82 million 3.39 $12.26 million N/A N/A

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Citizens.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 12.18% 5.38% 0.51% SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH 29.87% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Citizens and SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Citizens has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citizens is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citizens beats SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online banking services. It operates 23 branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi; and a loan production office in north Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

About SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards. In addition, it provides merchant, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as online services comprising bill payment and cash management. The company operates through five full service banking offices in Aptos, Capitola, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville; and two free standing ATM and night depositories in Santa Cruz and Aptos. Santa Cruz County Bank was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

