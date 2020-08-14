HC Wainwright Raises Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Price Target to C$9.40

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from C$7.40 to C$9.40 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Corvus Gold from C$2.30 to C$3.40 in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

TSE KOR opened at C$3.87 on Monday. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.99 and a twelve month high of C$4.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 39.83, a current ratio of 40.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $500.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.