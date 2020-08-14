HC Wainwright Increases RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target to $42.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 85.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

RAPT stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Karen C. Lam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $30,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,100 shares of company stock worth $129,081 and have sold 32,388 shares worth $918,599. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

