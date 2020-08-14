HC Wainwright Boosts Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Price Target to $1.50

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) had its price objective raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ASM opened at $1.20 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,831 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

