Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) a €38.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDT. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.80 ($42.12).

Shares of BDT opened at €33.95 ($39.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €33.51 and a 200-day moving average of €37.96. Bertrandt has a one year low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a one year high of €60.00 ($70.59). The company has a market cap of $344.36 million and a PE ratio of 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

