Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives $19.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research analysts have commented on HSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

NYSE HSC opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Harsco had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $447.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harsco by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 54,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

