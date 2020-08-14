Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives $19.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
Several research analysts have commented on HSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.
NYSE HSC opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harsco by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 54,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
