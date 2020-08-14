Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Raised to GBX 2,010 at Morgan Stanley

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,770 ($23.14) to GBX 2,010 ($26.28) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,140 ($14.90) to GBX 1,200 ($15.69) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.26) to GBX 1,470 ($19.22) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,735 ($22.68) to GBX 1,770 ($23.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,680.91 ($21.98).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,784.50 ($23.33) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,674.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,598.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a PE ratio of 32.60. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 15.39 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,186 ($28.58).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 43.70 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.20. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Christopher Hill sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,640 ($21.44), for a total value of £70,405.20 ($92,044.97).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

