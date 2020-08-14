Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Given New C$27.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark raised Hardwoods Distribution from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$11.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$21.25 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$7.40 and a 52 week high of C$22.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.84 million and a PE ratio of 13.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

