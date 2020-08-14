Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Shares of GO stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 35,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,648.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,303.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 15,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $602,658.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,666.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,616 shares of company stock worth $6,302,224.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778,517 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 39.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 255.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,090,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $40,933,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $29,854,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

