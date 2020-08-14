Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up from $1.75) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Panther Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

